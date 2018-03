Looking for news you can trust?

Remember this from, like, an hour ago?

WOW: Tillerson had “every intention of staying… did not speak to the President and is unaware of the reason,” according to Under Sec of State Goldstein. pic.twitter.com/3i4PDIE4fT — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) March 13, 2018

Goldstein has now been fired. Apparently President Trump didn’t appreciate this sudden burst of telling the truth.