This week is family week. Before Easter dinner on Sunday, I asked everyone to curate a photo for the coming week, and this is the first one up. Marian chose a picture of heather from Killarney Park in Ireland. This particular heather was on a path leading to the “Meeting of Waters,” where three bodies of water come together. Sadly, after getting to the end of the trail, everything was closed. We never did get to see the actual point where all the waters met.