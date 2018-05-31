Dinesh D’Souza Gets Justice At Long Last

Looking for news you can trust?

Not just a pardon, but a Full Pardon!

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

Has any president ever used the pardon power with such gleeful naked partisanship as Trump? It’s a gnat compared to everything else he does, but it might be the perfect metaphor for Trump’s petty, transactional approach to everything in life, which very much includes the presidency of the United States. What a putz.