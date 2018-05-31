Dinesh D’Souza Gets Justice At Long Last

Kevin DrumMay. 31, 2018 10:38 AM

John Marshall Mantel/ZUMA

Not just a pardon, but a Full Pardon!

Has any president ever used the pardon power with such gleeful naked partisanship as Trump? It’s a gnat compared to everything else he does, but it might be the perfect metaphor for Trump’s petty, transactional approach to everything in life, which very much includes the presidency of the United States. What a putz.