Republican Health Care Sabotage Has Mostly Hurt Republicans

Kevin DrumMay. 2, 2018 6:47 PM

Speaking of ways that Republicans are screwing the very same people who voted them into office, Sarah Kliff highlights a chart that I missed yesterday. It’s from that Commonwealth Fund survey showing the increase in the uninsured:

It turns out that the Republican sabotage of Obamacare hasn’t affected Democrats. Their uninsured rate has continued to fall. But among Republicans, the number of those without health insurance has nearly doubled, from 7.9 percent to 13.9 percent. That’s higher than it was before Obamacare.

Tell me again why anyone votes for these guys?

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn’t fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation so we can keep on doing the type of journalism that 2018 demands.

Donate Now