Republican Health Care Sabotage Has Mostly Hurt Republicans

Speaking of ways that Republicans are screwing the very same people who voted them into office, Sarah Kliff highlights a chart that I missed yesterday. It’s from that Commonwealth Fund survey showing the increase in the uninsured:

It turns out that the Republican sabotage of Obamacare hasn’t affected Democrats. Their uninsured rate has continued to fall. But among Republicans, the number of those without health insurance has nearly doubled, from 7.9 percent to 13.9 percent. That’s higher than it was before Obamacare.

Tell me again why anyone votes for these guys?