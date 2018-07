Looking for news you can trust?

Donald Trump is in England:

Trump: “I don’t take questions from CNN. Fake news. Let’s go to John Roberts of Fox. A real network.” pic.twitter.com/j1WdTK4tok — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) July 13, 2018

Does the rest of the press corps have any objection to this? Or are they OK with the president blackballing any network whose coverage annoys him?