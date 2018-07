Looking for news you can trust?

These power lines originate at Oroville Dam up near the Plumas National Forest. They wind their way through 20 miles of farmland until they eventually cross Colusa Highway—which I’m standing on—and then keep going and going and going. This picture is taken about a mile west of Gridley looking north. In the early morning dew the power pylons are actually kind of pretty.