Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

This is the G&S Market in Gridley, taken early in the morning. I wouldn’t normally put up another picture from Gridley so soon after the last one, but when I mentioned to Marian that this guy was flipping me off she immediately declared it her new favorite.

I don’t know precisely why he was giving me the finger, but I suppose he must have thought I was a private eye or something? Or maybe a member of the Temperance League taking pictures of people hauling out 12-packs of Bud at 6:30 in the morning? In any case, he felt strongly enough about it to show how he felt even though he already had something in his hand. I suppose I deserved it.