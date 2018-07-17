Quote of the Day: Wouldn’t, Not Would

Looking for news you can trust?

We finally have the official walkback. Yesterday, asked about who interfered with the US election in 2016, Trump said:

I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia.

But wait! It turns out that he meant to say:

I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia

That clears everything up!

Jesus Christ. The ability of this man to lie with a straight face in front of dozens of witnesses is just unbelieveable.

UPDATE: Dana Bush: “It almost makes it worse.”

Gloria Borger: “The president looked like he was a hostage in a hostage tape, reading something he didn’t want to read.”

“A letter and an apostrophe? This is Orwellian.”

Nick Walsh: “You can tell by his body language, he didn’t mean wouldn’t.”

Brooke Baldwin: “How gullible does he think America and the world is?”