Say hello to Bodie, a 9-week-old cockapoo. He was acquired by our friends Dave and Eileen a few days ago, and this is his official Hollywood glamor shot. If only this were the 1930s, he’d be a shoo-in to play Shirley Temple’s beloved dog, given to her as a birthday present by Daddy Warbucks.

And here he is in a full body shot, all the better for showing off his svelte figure to the guardians of the casting couch.