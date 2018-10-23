Lunchtime Photo

Overexposed LA™ continues today with a late-night portrait of the famous Walt Disney Concert Hall designed by Frank Gehry. Today is the 15th anniversary of its opening—I think. Various sources say that it opened on October 22, 23, or 24, but in its timeline of the hall the LA Times marks the 23rd as the day it “officially opens with celebrity-heavy gala celebrations.” The Times also says that the opening was spread over three concerts, which included Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” John Adams’ “The Dharma at Big Sur” and a piece by movie composer John Williams. This might explain the confusion over the date.