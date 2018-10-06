Whose Base is More Pissed Off About Brett Kavanaugh?

Kevin DrumOctober 6, 2018 2:05 PM

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/ZUMA

Mitch McConnell says he’s thrilled that Democrats tried so hard to keep a serial liar and teenage sexual marauder off the Supreme Court:

“It’s been a great political gift for us. The tactics have energized our base,” he said, adding: “I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.”

Oh, fuck you. I don’t have any data to measure base energy, but I will offer McConnell one anecdotal warning before he gets too pleased with himself: Marian is mad as hell about this, and she barely even pays attention to politics. McConnell better hope that’s not the case with too many millions of women who also don’t usually pay attention to politics.

WE DON'T KNOW

What's going to happen next as the headlines grow crazier and more disconcerting by the day. But we do know the job of an independent, unrelenting press is more important than ever—and the ongoing commitment of MoJo readers to fight for a democracy where facts matter and all can participate is absolutely vital.

If you feel the urgency deep in your bones like we do, please consider joining us as a monthly donor during our fall pledge drive to support Mother Jones' fair and fearless reporting for the long haul (or make a one-time gift if that works better for you). The headlines may fade, but the need to investigate the powerful never will.