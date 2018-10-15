Winning Makes Everything OK

This is not the first time Donald Trump has said something like this:
STAHL: You go out and you go to Mississippi….And you mimicked Professor Blasey Ford. You mimicked her.
TRUMP: Had I not made that speech, we would not have won. I was just saying she didn’t seem to know anything.
….STAHL: Do you think you treated her with respect?
TRUMP: I think so, yeah. I did.
STAHL: But you seem to be saying that she lied.
TRUMP: You know what? I’m not gonna get into it because we won. It doesn’t matter. We won.
Compare and contrast with Trump’s working motto:
People will just believe you. You just tell them and they believe you.
And yet his statement keep getting taken seriously. Why?