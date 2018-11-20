Tech Stocks Are Getting a Comeuppance

Looking for news you can trust?

“Tech selloff spreads,” says the Wall Street Journal. But just how bad is it? Here’s the performance of a few selected tech stocks since summer:

Microsoft is up 3 percent, but that’s about it. Everyone else is down, even mighty Apple—which has further problems on its hands since apparently its new line of iPhones isn’t selling very well. As for Facebook, well, it’s now on a steady, inexorable decline. No wonder Mark Zuckerberg thinks they’re at war. Any company that loses a third of its value in half a year is sure at war with somebody.