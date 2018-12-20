A couple of weeks ago, as you know, I visited the LA Arboretum. But first I had lunch at the Farmer’s Market. After that, in the time between the arboretum closing and then reopening for their evening show, I dropped over to Caltech to take a few pictures and check out the monopod.
You’ll see photos of all of this eventually, but let’s start with the Farmer’s Market. I frequently get complaints that my lunchtime photos are not related to lunch at all, so here you go: a pair of pastrami sandwiches from Phil’s Deli. That’s a lunchtime photo.