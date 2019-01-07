Lunchtime Photo

Looking for news you can trust?

As you know, a few weeks ago I visited the LA Arboretum. During the day, it’s just the usual collection of plants from around the world. But in December and January it’s transformed each night into the “Moonlight Forest,” which is….

…a bunch of lighted-up things. I’m not even sure what to call them. But they’re all based on Chinese culture and they’re quite pretty. The display below is typical, a collection of lilies of some kind. There were also lotus blossoms, peacocks, jellyfish, dragons, crescent moons, all the yearly animals, and so forth. It was not quite what I was expecting when I bought a ticket, and I still haven’t decided if it was worth seeing. Either way, though, I’ve got half a dozen more pictures like this one, and I’ll probably put them up eventually. Or maybe I’ll do them all at once. My photo queue is really, really backed up these days and I need to start clearing it out.