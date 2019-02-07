A Morning Listicle: The Top Ten Democratic Candidates

Kevin DrumFebruary 7, 2019 12:18 PM

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) kicks off her 2020 presidential campaign with a rally in Oakland on January 27.Paul Kitagaki Jr./ZUMA

I am so lacking in inspiration this morning that I’m going to start things up with a listicle. And it’s not even my listicle. It’s the Rolling Stone leaderboard of Democratic presidential candidates: Here’s their top ten:

  1. Kamala Harris
  2. Bernie Sanders
  3. Sherrod Brown
  4. Joe Biden
  5. Beto O’Rourke
  6. Elizabeth Warren
  7. Cory Booker
  8. Kirsten Gillibrand
  9. Amy Klobuchar
  10. Julián Castro

I’m not saying this list is wrong, necessarily, but it’s sort of amazing that all four of the white men manage to crack the top five. I mean, is Beto really #5 ahead of Warren and Booker?

 