A Morning Listicle: The Top Ten Democratic Candidates

I am so lacking in inspiration this morning that I’m going to start things up with a listicle. And it’s not even my listicle. It’s the Rolling Stone leaderboard of Democratic presidential candidates: Here’s their top ten:

Kamala Harris Bernie Sanders Sherrod Brown Joe Biden Beto O’Rourke Elizabeth Warren Cory Booker Kirsten Gillibrand Amy Klobuchar Juli├ín Castro

I’m not saying this list is wrong, necessarily, but it’s sort of amazing that all four of the white men manage to crack the top five. I mean, is Beto really #5 ahead of Warren and Booker?