A Morning Listicle: The Top Ten Democratic Candidates

I am so lacking in inspiration this morning that I’m going to start things up with a listicle. And it’s not even my listicle. It’s the Rolling Stone leaderboard of Democratic presidential candidates: Here’s their top ten:

Kamala Harris Bernie Sanders Sherrod Brown Joe Biden Beto O’Rourke Elizabeth Warren Cory Booker Kirsten Gillibrand Amy Klobuchar Julián Castro

I’m not saying this list is wrong, necessarily, but it’s sort of amazing that all four of the white men manage to crack the top five. I mean, is Beto really #5 ahead of Warren and Booker?