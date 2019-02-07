A Morning Listicle: The Top Ten Democratic Candidates

I am so lacking in inspiration this morning that I’m going to start things up with a listicle. And it’s not even my listicle. It’s the Rolling Stone leaderboard of Democratic presidential candidates: Here’s their top ten:
- Kamala Harris
- Bernie Sanders
- Sherrod Brown
- Joe Biden
- Beto O’Rourke
- Elizabeth Warren
- Cory Booker
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Amy Klobuchar
- Julián Castro
I’m not saying this list is wrong, necessarily, but it’s sort of amazing that all four of the white men manage to crack the top five. I mean, is Beto really #5 ahead of Warren and Booker?