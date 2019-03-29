Brexit Fails; BoJo Is Waiting

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Theresa May said she’d resign as prime minister if her Brexit plan passed. It failed today. So is she going to resign anyway? Or stick around just to annoy everyone? The world is waiting.

Naturally, I hope she resigns and Boris Johnson becomes PM. This would make Brexit world historically ridiculous, which is really all it deserves. Maybe BoJo will work with Donald Trump to get the UK admitted to the US as four additional states? You guys are going to love Trump’s fabulous new health care system!

Ahem. Yes. I know it’s not a joke. All jokes will hereby cease.¹

¹But only after everyone votes for my blog as the greatest American literary achievement of all time.