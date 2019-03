Looking for news you can trust?

The Capital Spectator has rounded up the latest batch of forecasts for Q1 economic growth:

We’re still a month away from the official BEA estimate, but there’s a lot of agreement in these forecasts. If growth really has fallen to 1.4 percent, that will make three consecutive quarters of decline and surely raises the risk of a recession in the near term. This would be a great time for the Fed to lower rates, wouldn’t it?