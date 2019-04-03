Chart of the Day: Democratic Fundraising So Far

Looking for news you can trust?

Here are the fundraising numbers for each of the top Democratic candidates in the first quarter. For those who haven’t announced their totals, I’ve guessed—making the assumption that their numbers are probably a little disappointing if they’re holding back.

Obviously my guesses might be wrong, so don’t take them seriously.

And while we’re on the topic, can I remind everyone that Pete Buttigieg didn’t just pop up out of nowhere? He’s been getting loads of press as an up-and-comer for at least the past five years (for example: “The most interesting mayor you’ve never heard of” in the Washington Post in 2014, “The first gay president?” in the New York Times in 2016). In 2017 he ran for DNC chair. He’s been talked about as a presidential candidate and representative of Millennials ever since.

In other words, it’s not a huge surprise that he’s gotten good press and raised a fair sum of money. He’s been courting the media for a long time, and he’s hardly an unknown in Democratic circles.