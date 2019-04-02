Five Things Donald Trump Said on Tuesday

Today President Trump:
- Tried three times to say the word “origins” but instead said “oranges.”
- Said that his father was born in Germany, not New York City.
- Complained, in a speech being televised on CSPAN, that he had to be careful because someone was probably going to leak what he said to the media.
- In the same speech, warned Republicans to be “more paranoid” because he “doesn’t like the way the votes are being tallied.”
- Said about wind farms, “They say the noise causes cancer.”
But don’t worry. His mental state is just fine. Nothing to see here.