Mueller “Unable” to Say Trump Didn’t Commit Obstruction of Justice

The Mueller report is out. Here’s an excerpt from the executive summary of Part II, which covers obstruction of justice on the part of President Trump:

[T]he actions we investigated can be divided into two phases, reflecting a possible shift in the President’s motives. The first phase covered the period from the President’s first interactions with Comey through the President’s firing of Comey. During that time, the President had been repeated told he was not personally under investigation.

Soon after the firing of Comey and the appointment of the Special Counsel, however, the President became aware that his own conduct was being investigated in an obstruction-of-justice inquiry. At that point, the President engaged in a second phase of conduct, involving public attacks on the investigation, non-public efforts to control it, and efforts in both public and private to encourage witnesses not to cooperate with the investigation.

….[I]f we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicably legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.