The White House Wants Wants Quick Action on the Debt Ceiling. You Betcha.

Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts via ZUMA

It’s debt ceiling time again:

Top White House officials are imploring key Republicans to move quickly and raise the debt ceiling, four people briefed on the discussions said, concerned that a prolonged impasse could raise the chances of a misstep that damages the economy later this year.

….But the effort appears to be getting little traction so far, in part because some Democrats are insisting that any debt ceiling deal come as part of a package of changes that raises spending levels after October. The White House has sent mixed signals as to whether it would support raising spending caps, and Democrats have asked for firm commitments before they will proceed.

Last night I wondered aloud how Democrats should respond if the Supreme Court allows President Trump to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. High road or low road? I have the same question this time. I don’t believe the debt ceiling is something to be held hostage for cynical partisan advantage. It should just be raised.

At the same time, after watching Republicans hold it hostage for cynical partisan advantage during the entire Obama presidency, it’s almost more than I can bear to let it go now that it’s their problem. What to do?

One More Thing

And it's a big one. Mother Jones is launching a new Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on the corruption that is both the cause and result of the crisis in our democracy.

The more we thought about how Mother Jones can have the most impact right now, the more we realized that so many stories come down to corruption: People with wealth and power putting their interests first—and often getting away with it.

Our goal is to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We're aiming to create a reporting position dedicated to uncovering corruption, build a team, and let them investigate for a year—publishing our stories in a concerted window: a special issue of our magazine, video and podcast series, and a dedicated online portal so they don't get lost in the daily deluge of headlines and breaking news.

We want to go all in, and we've got seed funding to get started—but we're looking to raise $500,000 in donations this spring so we can go even bigger. You can read about why we think this project is what the moment demands and what we hope to accomplish—and if you like how it sounds, please help us go big with a tax-deductible donation today.

