1 hour ago

Doctors Love Homeopathy in France

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry has a long thread on Twitter that starts off with the fact that homeopathy is subsidized by the national health service in France:

This reminds me of a story. About five years ago I developed an unexplained breathing problem, and in addition to a pulmonologist I also saw a GP. My regular GP couldn’t fit me in, so I ended up seeing one randomly selected for me by Kaiser. On my first visit, she gave me a tubelike thing and some instructions about breathing exercises to do with it. On my second visit, when I reported that I had been doing the exercises religiously but they hadn’t helped, she suggested (a) that I might have some kind of lung inflammation at the “submolecular” level that MRIs couldn’t pick up, and (b) that if I was so inclined, I might head over to the health food store and buy a homeopathic remedy. At that point I closed off the conversation as quickly as I could and left.

Later on, when I saw my pulmonologist and told him about the breathing exercises, he told me to stop immediately because they would only make things worse.

There’s no point to this story except to wonder if perhaps my GP had been trained in France. On my charitable days, I assume she didn’t really believe in homeopathy but was only suggesting it as a placebo. That’s a little hard to credit, though, since the medical record of my visits—not to mention five minutes of watching me—pretty clearly suggested a physical problem, not some weird mental reaction.

Anyway, in case you’re curious, my problem was eventually solved by prednisone and time. But it was never cured completely. It’s still a mystery.

DOES IT FEEL LIKE POLITICS IS AT A BREAKING POINT?

Headshot of Editor in Chief of Mother Jones, Clara Jeffery

It sure feels that way to me, and here at Mother Jones, we’ve been thinking a lot about what journalism needs to do differently, and how we can have the biggest impact.

We kept coming back to one word: corruption. Democracy and the rule of law being undermined by those with wealth and power for their own gain. So we're launching an ambitious Mother Jones Corruption Project to do deep, time-intensive reporting on systemic corruption, and asking the MoJo community to help crowdfund it.

We aim to hire, build a team, and give them the time and space needed to understand how we got here and how we might get out. We want to dig into the forces and decisions that have allowed massive conflicts of interest, influence peddling, and win-at-all-costs politics to flourish.

It's unlike anything we've done, and we have seed funding to get started, but we're looking to raise $500,000 from readers by July when we'll be making key budgeting decisions—and the more resources we have by then, the deeper we can dig. If our plan sounds good to you, please help kickstart it with a tax-deductible donation today.

Thanks for reading—whether or not you can pitch in today, or ever, I'm glad you're with us.

Signed by Clara Jeffery

Clara Jeffery, Editor-in-Chief

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate