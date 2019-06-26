Lunchtime Photo

The June 30 deadline is fast approaching, and we haven't fully funded our ambitious new Corruption Project. Read why we think building a team to focus on systemic corruption is what the moment demands, and please help us do it with a tax-deductible donation today.
$0
$500,000
We still have about 400,000 to go!
The June 30 deadline is fast approaching, and we still need to raise 400,000 to fully fund our new Corruption Project. Read our plan, and please help us close the gap with a donation to Mother Jones today.
Share your feedback: We’re planning to launch a new version of the comments section. Help us test it.