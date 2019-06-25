Poll: Who Is the Greatest Lee?

Over the weekend we learned that many schools named after Robert E. Lee would like to change their name but don’t want to pay for new signage. This means they need to find someone else named Lee to name their school after. But who?
We can help. Vote for your favorite Lee below, and I’ll post the results later today. This will give us a definitive list of the best Lees for schools to name themselves after.
