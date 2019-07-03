Lunchtime Photo

This is LA’s latest attraction, the Second Home Serpentine Pavilion, erected by the Spanish architectural firm SelgasCano. It’s pretty much what it looks like: a series of tunnel-like structures covered in colorful swatches of mylar and nylon.

It turns out, however, that it’s a hand-me-down. It was originally put up four years ago in London’s Kensington Gardens as part of the Serpentine Gallery’s annual pavilion program. Now it’s set up on the lawn behind the LA County Museum of Art near the La Brea Tar Pits. Admission is free, but you have to book an entry time online.