One-Eighth of Republicans Want to Abolish Medicare

Pew Research has a new poll out about national health care. But they got the wrong headline:

The key difference in health care provision is, and always has been, between universal and non-universal health care. If you’re in favor of universal health care, the difference between a pure government program and a mixed public/private program is trivial at best. They both work fine.

But for a real surprise, check out the number of Republicans who think we should abolish Medicare. That’s a pretty sizeable chunk of the party. I wonder if that number has grown over the years?