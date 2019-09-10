2 hours ago

Trump Fires John Bolton

Serg Glovny/ZUMA

While I was busy creating charts of income growth, Donald Trump decided to fire his latest National Security Advisor:

This has to have something to do with Afghanistan, right? There was no particular reason for Trump to declare Taliban negotiations dead simply because a recent attack killed a US soldier. But Bolton used it as a pretext to build support for the policy he wanted all along: staying in Afghanistan forever. Trump was too naive to see how Bolton was playing him, but apparently someone clued him in later. And that was that for Bolton.

I’m pretty sure that Trump can’t name a new NSA worse than Bolton, who has a long record of wanting to maintain hostile relations with practically everyone in the world. But we’ll see. Has any president ever plowed through four NSAs in a single term?

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.