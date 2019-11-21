2 hours ago

Democrats Prefer a Public Option to Medicare-for-All

Here is one result of the latest Kaiser tracking poll:

Note that even among Democrats, 88 percent support a public option vs. only 77 percent who support Medicare-for-All. Among independents, it’s 69 percent to 52 percent.

Among all respondents, Medicare-for-All is supported by only 53 percent, a number that would certainly go down if it became the subject of a political campaign.

This is just something to keep in mind when you hear about how popular Medicare-for-All is. Unfortunately, it’s not, really.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

gift subscription

Give a Year of the Truth

at our special holiday rate

just $12

Order Now

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.