Democrats Prefer a Public Option to Medicare-for-All

Here is one result of the latest Kaiser tracking poll:

Note that even among Democrats, 88 percent support a public option vs. only 77 percent who support Medicare-for-All. Among independents, it’s 69 percent to 52 percent.

Among all respondents, Medicare-for-All is supported by only 53 percent, a number that would certainly go down if it became the subject of a political campaign.

This is just something to keep in mind when you hear about how popular Medicare-for-All is. Unfortunately, it’s not, really.