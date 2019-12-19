“Billionaires In Wine Caves” Is Our New Meme About Rich Donors

The biggest fight of the night—by far—has been about whether Democratic candidates should accept donations from rich people. Billionaires in particular, and “billionaires in wine caves,” to be super specific about it. (This was Elizabeth Warren’s jab at Pete Buttigieg for his recent big-dollar fundraiser held in an underground wine cellar.)

This is . . . dispiriting. I get that Democratic candidates are mostly going to agree with each other about most things, but is the single thing that’s capable of getting tempers rising a debate about fundraising tactics?