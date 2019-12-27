Here Are a Few Things Lots of Liberals Believe That They Shouldn’t

Please support Mother Jones with a year-end donation. The truth is, we're a long way from our $600,000 goal, and we have to get as close as we can by Tuesday so we don't have to make hard decisions come January. If you value our reporting, please consider pitching in today.

$0 $600,000

We still need to raise 400,000: Whether you can give $5 or $500, it all matters.

Donate