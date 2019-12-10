1 hour ago

Raw Data: Illegal Border Crossings Are Back Down to Normal Levels

I haven’t posted the numbers for border apprehensions in quite a while. Here’s the latest:

The huge surge of immigrants seeking asylum that began late last year peaked in May and then quickly plummeted. Is this because what goes up must come down? Or is it because of President Trump’s brutal treatment of asylum seekers? Most likely we’ll never know. In any case, the number are now down to about where they usually are this time of year.

