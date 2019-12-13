The Final Revenge of the Evil Dex

Why am I blogging at one in the morning? It’s the Evil Dex™, of course.

A few months ago I restarted the dex and this had very positive effects on my cancer load. Hooray! However, it’s always been the case that the longer I use it, the more sensitive I get to it. Years ago I started out at 20 mg and this has steadily decreased to 8 mg. By now even this is too much, so we addressed this by switching from 8 mg once a week to 4 mg twice a week.

This worked well at first. Thanks to the smaller dose I could still sleep on dex nights with the help of a big slug of Ambien. But that slowly gave way. Initially the Ambien gave me about six hours of sleep, then five, then four. A few weeks ago it dropped to two, which meant it was having no effect. Even without Ambien I usually snooze for a couple of hours after I’ve been up all night.

Now it’s gotten even worse: I’m literally not sleeping at all until the following night. The dex is just laughing off the Ambien.

So that’s that. I’m already using the highest safe dose of Ambien and it doesn’t work. What’s more, since I’m taking the dex twice a week, I have two sleepless nights per week as well. Blah.

I suppose I can try other sleeping meds, or perhaps some combination of a different med with a return to 8 mg of dex once a week. It can’t hurt, though I doubt it will do much good.

Anyway, that’s why I’m blogging at one in the morning.