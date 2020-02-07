1 hour ago

Antarctica Sets Yet Another Record Temperature

Don't worry, folks, it's gonna warm up soon.Adriana Tamayo/VW Pics via ZUMA

Who needs the South Pole, anyway?

Antarctica has logged its hottest temperature on record, with an Argentinian research station thermometer reading 18.3C, beating the previous record by 0.8C. The reading, taken at Esperanza on the northern tip of the continent’s peninsula, beats Antarctica’s previous record of 17.5C, set in March 2015.

….Prof James Renwick, a climate scientist at Victoria University of Wellington…“The reading is impressive as it’s only five years since the previous record was set and this is almost one degree centigrade higher. It’s a sign of the warming that has been happening there that’s much faster than the global average.”

That’s 65°F for you American folks. A nice day for a walk.

