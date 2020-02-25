2 hours ago

“Anybody But Bernie” Has Come Too Late

In 1972 we had ABM—Anybody But McGovern. In 1976 we had ABC—Anybody But Carter. In 1992 we had another ABC. In 2016 Republicans staged an ABT. You might notice a trend here: these movements always start too late. Every one of these folks went on to win their party’s nomination.

In the past week, we’ve finally started to see the rise of a serious ABB—Anybody But Bernie. But if history is any guide, this is a strong indication that it’s already too late for the anti-Bernie forces. He’s gonna win the Democratic nomination.

I’ll admit that in the aftermath of 2016 I no longer trust history as a guide as much as I used to. Still, it’s not nothing.

