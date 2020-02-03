Can the Senate Vote on Impeachment Tomorrow?

Bear with me here. Today the Democratic impeachment managers are giving their closing statement. Tomorrow it’s the Republicans’ turn. They have eight hours, and then on Wednesday the Senate holds a final vote on convicting President Trump.

But is there anything stopping Trump’s team from doing a quickie one-hour statement and then turning the floor over to Mitch McConnell for a final vote? That way, Trump would be acquitted on Tuesday before he delivers his State of the Union address.

That’s what I’d do if I were them.

UPDATE: I’m really out of it today. Closing statements are over, and today and tomorrow are reserved for 10-minute mini-speeches from any senator who wants to give one. So the final vote is on Wednesday regardless.