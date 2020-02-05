2 hours ago

House Will Continue to Investigate Ukrainegate

Leah Millis/CNP via ZUMA

Ukrainegate lives!

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler confirmed that the House is “likely” to subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton to testify about his direct knowledge of the scandal. That news comes on the heels of last week’s Senate vote to block witnesses, including Bolton, from being called in the trial, despite mounting reports detailing several bombshell allegations Bolton is prepared to make against Trump in his upcoming memoir. Those allegations reportedly include Bolton’s claim that Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into opening investigations into his political rivals started much earlier than previously known.

Will this work? It’s a repeat of the “Hillary’s emails” strategy from 2016 that was so successful for Republicans. Just keep going, and you never know what you’ll find.

Of course, Donald Trump appears to be made of teflon, while Hillary Clinton was made of velcro. People just don’t seem to care much that Trump’s entire life has been constructed out of scandals that make Clinton look like a girl scout. Still, it can’t hurt to try.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

