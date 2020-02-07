Liveblogging (Part of) the Democratic Debate

Well, I forgot that tonight’s debate started at 5:00 here on the West Coast. I picked things up about 20 minutes in, as the candidates were mostly arguing about how we all need to come together and crush Donald Trump. Let’s dive in.

10:03 pm – We’re supposedly talking about climate change now, but we’re actually talking about NAFTA 2.0. Sheesh. That’s got to be the least important part of a climate change plan imaginable.

9:58 pm – Wait. Donald Trump is considering an executive order that would “establish a classical style, inspired by Greek and Roman architecture, as the default for federal buildings in Washington”? I missed that. I hope we’ll get a chance for everyone to weigh in on this tonight.

9:46 pm – Warren hauls out a tiresome old trope: we talk and talk about racial issues but it’s time we finally did something about them. The first part of this is something that could have come straight from Rush Limbaugh’s radio show, and the second part condemns past Democrats for never doing anything for minority groups. But the problem here is not that Democrats never do anything; the problem is that it’s genuinely difficult to pass legislation aimed only at blacks and Hispanics. You can target assistance to the poor, which has a disproportionate benefit for minorities, but there’s a hard limit to how much you can explicitly discriminate either for or against minority groups.

9:37 pm – Buttigieg talks about eliminating prison sentences for drug possession. Great! But in the federal courts, a grand total of 213 people were incarcerated for simple possession in 2017. And my guess is that some of those were more serious charges that got pled down. In any case, contrary to myth, incarceration for simple possession is not a problem at the federal level. (It’s a bigger problem at the state and local level, especially for pretrial imprisonment, but there’s a pretty limited amount that a president can do that.)

9:33 pm – Why does Tom Steyer always wear that same tie?

9:29 pm – Now Buttigieg is talking about reforming the Supreme Court and adding members to it. This is ridiculous. Where exactly does he plan to get the 60 Senate votes he would need to do this? Or does he think Democrats will eliminate the filibuster if they win control of the Senate?

9:22 pm – Everyone hates guns.

9:05 pm – Commercial break! My initial impressions are (a) Buttigieg is getting a lot of time, and (b) someone advised Biden that he needed to amp up his speaking style. Apparently his poor performance in Iowa convinced them that playing the calm, experienced statesman wasn’t working.

8:55 pm – Apparently none of the Democrats would have killed Qasem Soleimani. But nobody mentioned the New York Times piece suggesting that Iran wasn’t responsible for the attack that started the spiral of retaliation in the first place.

8:43 pm – Biden thanks Buttigieg but then calls for a big round of applause for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who Trump fired today. And he got it. Mitt Romney got a round of applause too. But what about poor old Gordon Sondland? He testified against Trump and got fired too.

8:41 pm – Buttigieg is asked if Democrats should be reluctant to nominate a person whose son is under investigation. His answer: “No.” What’s more, “anyone who would seek to weaponize a son against his own father” is an “incredibly dishonorable person.” It was a nice answer.