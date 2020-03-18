1 hour ago

Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: March 17 Update

Here’s the coronavirus growth rate through Tuesday. France and Germany remain precisely on the Italian flight path. The US has moved slightly above it, possibly due to more widespread testing. Sweden continues to level out, suggesting that they’re doing something right.

It’s worth noting some slightly good news here: the Italian trendline is still skyrocketing, but for the past week or so it’s been increasing at a linear rate, not an exponential one. It’s a very high linear rate, but that’s still better than any exponential rate.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.