Coronavirus Growth in Western Countries: March 17 Update

Here’s the coronavirus growth rate through Tuesday. France and Germany remain precisely on the Italian flight path. The US has moved slightly above it, possibly due to more widespread testing. Sweden continues to level out, suggesting that they’re doing something right.

It’s worth noting some slightly good news here: the Italian trendline is still skyrocketing, but for the past week or so it’s been increasing at a linear rate, not an exponential one. It’s a very high linear rate, but that’s still better than any exponential rate.

The raw data from Johns Hopkins is here.