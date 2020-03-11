Lunchtime Photo

This is a wild geranium growing near a tree on the Blue Ridge Parkway. As I recall, I spent most of my time at this location trying to catch a shot of a particular butterfly, and failing miserably. The butterfly was practicing intermittent reinforcement on me, always seeming just a hair away from my getting a good picture of it. But I never did. However, I got this flower instead.
