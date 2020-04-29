It’s California poppy season once again here in Orange County, but in these days of COVID-19 should I really be driving around looking for a good spot to take a picture of them? Probably not. But no worries: I still have a picture left over from last year’s wildflower extravaganza that I haven’t used yet. Enjoy!
31 mins ago
Lunchtime Photo
We Recommend
-
-
-
-
Sponsored Post
Keep Forests Standing
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.