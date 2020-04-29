After getting some pushback on this post about the Tara Reade accusations—both internally and externally, including from colleagues who report on sexual violence—I realized that it didn’t fully acknowledge all of the latest reporting or the science of trauma, and this gave it a tone I didn’t really intend. I may write again on this subject, but for now I think it’s best to take this one down. I apologize, and in the future I’ll take more time to work through posts on such sensitive topics.
April 29, 2020
An Update About Tara Reade
We Recommend
-
-
-
-
Sponsored Post
Keep Forests Standing
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.