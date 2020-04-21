Yes, I Bought a Pulse Oximeter Today

Just to follow up on this morning’s post, I did indeed go out to Walgreen’s and buy a pulse oximeter today:
Why not? It was cheap, and since I have breathing problems anyway it might be handy to have around. My reading of 97 percent is fairly ordinary. Below 90 percent is considered low. Below 85 and you might start thinking about checking into the ER for a COVID-19 test.
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.