Saturday Kittens!

Isn’t this adorable? My mother’s kittens are bonding with her tomcat, Tillamook. He’s such an indulgent old soul, Tillamook is.¹
¹In case you’re wondering, he is not the kittens’ father. He, uh, just doesn’t have the equipment for it.
