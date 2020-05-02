Trump Fires Yet Another Inspector General

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

From the Friday evening news dump files:

President Trump moved on Friday night to replace a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services who angered him with a report last month highlighting supply shortages and testing delays at hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ha ha. Of course he did. Before long, every inspector general in the executive branch will understand that their careers are at risk if they criticize anything that Trump doesn’t want criticized. The Senate, of course, will not provide any oversight either. And the House is hobbled by the fact that Trump refuses to respond to their subpoenas. This leaves only the press doing real oversight, and Trump works day and night to convince the public that the press is a lying bunch of jackals whose only goal is to support Democrats by making him look bad.

What happens to oversight of the executive branch if we have four more years of this? I suppose it won’t be completely gone, but it will be as close to eradicated as makes no difference.