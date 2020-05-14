Trump: We Only Look Bad Because We Do So Much Testing

Even for Donald Trump, this is deranged:

Trump on coronavirus cases: “When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”

President Trump complains that people demand more COVID-19 testing and then “don’t give you credit” when it happens. “What we want is to get rid of this thing.”

He adds: “We have more cases than anybody in the world. But why? Because we do more testing.”

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 14, 2020