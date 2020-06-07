California and COVID-19: The Good News and the Bad

As businesses and restaurants reopen, I see less and less social distancing and mask wearing here in my little piece of California. Does that make sense? How does California look compared to the nation as a whole? Like this:
The good news is that our mortality rate is well under the national rate. The bad news is that our decline is very, very slow, which suggests it might be fairly fragile. Keep wearing your masks, Californians.
