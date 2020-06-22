Wear Your Mask!

Are masks really as good as I think they are? Yes they are, and this isn’t based on any single study. It’s based on a long train of evidence, summarized here by Jeremy Howard, a research scientist at the University of San Francisco. If you’re skeptical about masks, I urge you to click the link and read the whole thread. In the meantime, here’s a short excerpt:

So do these non-medical masks we’re all meant to be wearing actually do anything? Well yes, yes they almost certainly do. Here’s a thread about the current science. Let’s start by explaining this striking picture of a researcher speaking in a laser scattering chamber.

1/n pic.twitter.com/pm6kA8k0cw — Jeremy #Masks4All Howard (@jeremyphoward) June 19, 2020

So if masks look so good on paper, do they work in practice? They sure seem to! In countries with universal mask-wearing, per-capita coronavirus mortality increased by just 5.4% each week compared with 48% each week in remaining countrieshttps://t.co/hh8wRtyf9k pic.twitter.com/qReHvo6U57 — Jeremy #Masks4All Howard (@jeremyphoward) June 19, 2020