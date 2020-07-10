Donald Trump Says a Lot of Stuff

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Can Donald Trump ban TikTok? Can Donald Trump withhold funding from schools that don’t open up in the fall? Can Donald Trump take away the tax-exempt status of universities if he doesn’t like what they say?

No, no, and no. Trump likes to pretend that he can, because it makes him look tough, but that’s all. So let’s stop pretending that these are genuinely open questions that require deep dive explainers. OK?