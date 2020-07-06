Lunchtime Photo

I went for a drive after dinner on July 4. I had some ideas in mind for pictures, but none of them really panned out. However, I did end up with a bunch of photos taken from inside my car, so here’s what July 4 looked like while driving around aimlessly in Southern California.

First up is a lovely sunset. This is on the San Diego Freeway near South Coast Plaza:

After that I tooled into Long Beach, where I stopped for gas. By chance, the moon was just coming up:

Then I drove around with amateur fireworks going off all around me for the next hour. Here’s a sample: